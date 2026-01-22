Ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co believed staying in gated community in Lisbon, says DILG chief

Former lawmaker Zaldy Co is believed to be staying inside a gated community in Lisbon, Portugal, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

Remulla said authorities are “pretty certain” about Co’s location based on ongoing surveillance but cited difficulties in accessing the area.

“He’s in Portugal. We’re pretty certain he’s in Lisbon. A gated community. He hardly goes out,” Remulla said in an interview on Dobol B TV.

He said operatives continue to monitor Co but noted that law enforcement faces challenges entering the gated community.

Among the obstacles to Co’s arrest is the absence of an extradition treaty between the Philippines and Portugal. Remulla also said Co is reported to be holding a Portuguese passport.

Remulla said the government is exerting legal pressure, including moves to seize Co’s assets in the Philippines.

“All his assets are about to be seized. All his money here is on hold. His properties and businesses are being taken over by the government, all in legal ways,” Remulla said.

In November 2025, courts issued warrants of arrest against Co and several others, including officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways and directors of Sunwest Corp., over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

The Ombudsman earlier filed graft and malversation cases before the Sandiganbayan against Co and others in connection with a P289-million project in Oriental Mindoro.

Co has denied the allegations.