Trillanes, the Silent Majority file plunder, malversation complaints vs. VP Duterte

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and civil society group The Silent Majority filed plunder, malversation, and graft complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte at the Ombudsman on Wednesday.

The complainants allege misuse of billions in confidential and other public funds. The complaints cover Duterte’s actions during her tenure as vice mayor and later mayor of Davao City, and subsequently as vice president and Secretary of Education.

“This is about accountability,” Trillanes told reporters.

The Office of the Vice President  has yet to issue a statement regarding the filed complaints.

