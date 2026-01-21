Senate may face two impeachment trials – Hontiveros

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday acknowledged the possibility that the Senate could handle two separate impeachment trials if complaints against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte succeed in the House of Representatives and are transmitted to the upper chamber.

An impeachment complaint against Marcos was filed on Monday by Atty. Andre de Jesus and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Rep. Jett Nisay. House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil said the complaint has been transmitted to the Office of the Speaker for appropriate action.

A renewed impeachment complaint against Duterte is also expected in February, after the one-year ban on filing complaints expired. Duterte was previously impeached in February 2025, but the Senate archived the case following a Supreme Court ruling that her earlier impeachment was unconstitutional.

Hontiveros admitted she has not yet read the complaint against Marcos but said she is ready to serve as a senator-judge and evaluate evidence presented.

“Although it would not be ideal to have two simultaneous impeachment trials, it is the Senate’s duty. If resolved properly, these trials could ultimately contribute to the country’s progress,” she added.