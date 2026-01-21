Remulla: Zaldy Co allegedly seeks dialogue through priests

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Wednesday that former Ako Bicol Party-List Rep. Zaldy Co, facing an arrest warrant over alleged anomalous flood control projects, has reportedly sent feelers to priests for a dialogue.

“Of course we take them seriously. Those who want to have a dialogue, we will talk to them. But if it’s a bribe, no,” Remulla said in an ambush interview.

He added that Co has not specified the purpose of the dialogue, and that the information has not been verified, coming only through word of mouth.

Co, who went abroad for medical reasons in 2025, has yet to return as investigations continue. Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said these alleged feelers will not affect the DOJ’s ongoing probe.

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed a plunder complaint against Co, while the Ombudsman earlier filed corruption and malversation charges linked to a P289 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. Co has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan has declared Co a “fugitive from justice” and ordered the cancellation of his passport. Remulla said Co is believed to still be in Portugal.