UAE President, Indian PM hold talks to deepen UAE–India partnership

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The talks, held at the Prime Minister’s Residence during Sheikh Mohamed’s working visit to India, were framed within the two countries’ longstanding ties, anchored on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

At the outset of the meeting, the UAE President congratulated Modi on India’s Republic Day on January 26 and wished the country continued progress and prosperity.

Both leaders reviewed the strong and growing UAE–India relationship, particularly in areas that support shared development goals, including the economy, investment, space, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and food security.

They reaffirmed the importance of sustained dialogue and regular high-level exchanges, underscoring their commitment to expanding cooperation at all levels.

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, highlighting the role of the UAE–India partnership in advancing multilateral cooperation to promote global development, stability, and prosperity.

The UAE President said both nations share a common vision of maximising opportunities for cooperation, especially in technology and artificial intelligence, noting their potential to help build a more prosperous future. He also reiterated the UAE’s support for efforts that promote peace in South Asia, in line with its longstanding policy of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Modi as India prepares to assume the chairmanship of BRICS in 2026, voicing confidence in India’s leadership in advancing the bloc’s development agenda. He likewise wished success for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that it would reinforce the role of artificial intelligence in driving global development.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the UAE delegation, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and other senior officials.