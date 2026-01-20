PH Embassy in Denmark monitoring situation in Greenland, assures Filipinos of assistance

The Philippine Embassy in Denmark said it is closely monitoring recent developments involving Greenland in coordination with Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

In an advisory issued to the Filipino community in Greenland, the Embassy said there is currently no cause for alarm and assured Filipinos that it is ready to extend assistance if needed. It urged the community to remain calm, vigilant, and to rely only on official and credible sources for information.

The Embassy also said it is updating its directory of Filipinos in Greenland to ensure timely communication, encouraging members of the community to stay connected by completing an online registration form.

The Embassy reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos in Greenland and said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.