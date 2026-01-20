Latest NewsNews

PH Embassy in Denmark monitoring situation in Greenland, assures Filipinos of assistance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Denmark said it is closely monitoring recent developments involving Greenland in coordination with Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

In an advisory issued to the Filipino community in Greenland, the Embassy said there is currently no cause for alarm and assured Filipinos that it is ready to extend assistance if needed. It urged the community to remain calm, vigilant, and to rely only on official and credible sources for information.

The Embassy also said it is updating its directory of Filipinos in Greenland to ensure timely communication, encouraging members of the community to stay connected by completing an online registration form.

The Embassy reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos in Greenland and said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Taxi in Dubai istock

Over AED 2M in cash, thousands of devices left in Dubai taxis returned in 2025

2 mins ago
IMG 7860

DMW shuts down training center over alleged illegal recruitment in Manila

15 mins ago
IMG 7859

DMW says Filipina domestic worker in viral Hong Kong abuse video now safe

47 mins ago
IMG 7857

Ombudsman hits contractor for calling restitution ‘robbery’ in flood control probe

58 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button