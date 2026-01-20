Malacañang: Impeachment complaint vs Marcos ‘not good for the economy’

Malacañang said the impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not good for the economy, stressing that it also poses an obstacle to the Chief Executive’s work.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro made the remark in response to Paolo Duterte’s claim that the impeachment move was intended to divert attention from unresolved corruption issues.

“Kung ‘yan ang nasa isip niya wala po tayong magagawa, pero hindi po natin alam kung ano ang intensyon ng mga taong nagsampa ng impeachment complaint. At the same time, ang pagsasampa ng impeachment complaint ay sagabal din sa Pangulo,” Castro said in an interview with local media.

She added that impeachment proceedings create a negative impression locally and internationally, which could hurt investor confidence and the economy.

“Hindi ito maganda sa paningin ng tao, hindi rin sa paningin ng ibang foreign countries, kaya hindi rin ito maganda para sa ekonomiya,” Castro said.

On Monday, Duterte described the impeachment complaint as mere “drama,” saying such cases are used to shield officials from legitimate corruption allegations.

An impeachment complaint against Marcos was filed before the House of Representatives and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Rep. Jett Nisay. The complainant, Andre de Jesus, cited graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust as grounds.

Earlier, Malacañang said it recognizes the filing of complaints as part of the democratic process under the Constitution and expressed confidence that Congress will act with integrity and fidelity to the rule of law.