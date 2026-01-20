DMW shuts down training center over alleged illegal recruitment in Manila

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has intensified its crackdown on illegal recruitment after shutting down a training center accused of unlawfully recruiting Filipinos for overseas employment during an operation in Ermita, Manila.

The closure was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, along with Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia and Assistant Secretary Jerome A. Alcantara, following complaints from victims and confirmed surveillance activities.

Operatives from the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), with support from the Manila Police District, raided Buenas Hotel Services Co., which was operating from Room 8 on the second floor of Midland Plaza Hotel along Adriatico Street.

Authorities said the establishment allegedly collected P4,500 in “training fees” and P2,000 in processing fees from applicants, who were later referred to ALJU Manpower Services.

The DMW said ALJU Manpower Services charged applicants between P80,000 and P250,000 for promised jobs in destinations including the Maldives, Taiwan, the Middle East, Palau, and several European countries.

Investigators found that Buenas, managed by Eduardo and Emma S. Orog, was not accredited by the DMW to conduct recruitment activities and also lacked certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The operation followed two surveillance missions and complaints from three victims who sought assistance from the DMW-MWPB. ALJU Manpower Services has been under preventive suspension by the DMW since November 3, 2025.