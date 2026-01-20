DMW says Filipina domestic worker in viral Hong Kong abuse video now safe

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday assured the public that the Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong who was allegedly abused by her employer, as seen in a viral video, is now safe and under government protection.

In a statement issued Monday night, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the overseas Filipino worker, identified only by the alias “Bernadette” to protect her privacy, is currently staying at a government-protected shelter in Hong Kong while medical and legal procedures related to her case are underway.

Cacdac said Hong Kong authorities responded to the incident on January 15, while the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Assistance-to-Nationals team brought the OFW to a hospital for a medical examination before transferring her to a shelter. He added that she remains under close monitoring as authorities await the results of her medical tests.

On the legal front, Cacdac said Hong Kong Labor Attaché Cesar Chavez Jr., together with a legal representative, will accompany “Bernadette” to the police station for the formal investigation.

According to data from the Hong Kong Immigration Department, the number of Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong reached 201,104 as of the end of January 2024.

While Hong Kong has strong labor laws protecting foreign domestic workers, cases of abuse and exploitation continue to be reported.

The DMW reiterated its commitment to protecting overseas Filipino workers and urged those experiencing abuse to immediately seek help from Philippine embassies, consulates, or labor and welfare offices abroad.

“The DMW remains committed to providing full support to the OFW, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize the welfare and protection of all OFWs,” Cacdac said.