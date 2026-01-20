Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court sees strong growth in marriages, wills under Civil Marriage Law

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has reported significant growth in civil family services, with the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court registering nearly 53,000 civil marriage contracts and 21,000 civil wills since the introduction of Civil Marriage Law No. 14 of 2021.

The figures highlight the court’s role as the region’s first specialised civil family court for non-Muslims, offering modern legal services tailored to the international community living and working in Abu Dhabi.

In 2025 alone, the court recorded 19,000 civil marriage contracts, a 17% increase from the previous year. Registrations have steadily risen from 5,400 in 2022 to 12,000 in 2023 and 16,200 in 2024, reaching nearly 53,000 since the law came into effect.

On average, the court now processes around 1,600 marriage registrations per month, roughly 70 contracts per day, meaning more than a dozen civil marriages are completed every hour.

Civil marriage services are available to all foreign residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi. Applications can be submitted online through the ADJD website, with flexible options including an express service allowing same-day registration. The platform also supports prenuptial agreements.

The court has also recorded a surge in civil wills. In 2025, around 11,000 wills were registered, more than double the 2024 figure, bringing the total to 21,000 since the court’s establishment.

Officials attribute the rise to growing awareness of estate planning and family asset protection. Wills can be registered remotely via video conferencing, using approved templates in Arabic and English, without mandatory legal representation. Interest-free fee instalments are also available.

In civil divorce, the court handled 640 cases in 2025. Under the no-fault divorce system for foreigners, rulings are typically issued within 30 days of filing. Financial rights are protected through appointed accounting experts, and in cases involving children, the court issues automatic joint custody rulings prioritizing the child’s best interests.

ADJD said the results reflect the success of Abu Dhabi’s civil family law model, which combines clear legal frameworks with digital services to deliver fast, fair, and accessible solutions for the emirate’s diverse community.