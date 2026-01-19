Latest NewsNews

UAE posts major gains in housing, infrastructure, and development sectors in 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates marked a year of significant progress in 2025, posting major achievements across energy, infrastructure, maritime transport, housing, and digital transformation. The milestones highlight the country’s ability to combine long-term planning with effective execution as it works toward building a globally competitive development ecosystem.

The gains reflect a governance approach focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and improving quality of life, demonstrating how national strategies are being translated into concrete results that strengthen the UAE’s global standing.

In housing and urban development, momentum remained strong. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved 3,567 housing support decisions in 2025, amounting to Dh2.546 billion. These initiatives helped raise citizen homeownership to 91 percent, placing the UAE among the countries with the highest homeownership rates worldwide.

On the international stage, the UAE also achieved a milestone by securing, for the first time, the presidency of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), while retaining its seat on the programme’s Executive Council.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15

Al Ain court orders couple to settle unpaid balance in car engine modification dispute

4 hours ago
IMG 7787

House speaker says impeachment bid vs Marcos baseless

5 hours ago
IMG 7784

Lacson blasts ‘hijackers’ of flood probe, urges focus on evidence

5 hours ago
IMG 7781

Sandiganbayan issues arrest, travel orders vs Revilla, DPWH officials

6 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button