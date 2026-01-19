UAE posts major gains in housing, infrastructure, and development sectors in 2025

The United Arab Emirates marked a year of significant progress in 2025, posting major achievements across energy, infrastructure, maritime transport, housing, and digital transformation. The milestones highlight the country’s ability to combine long-term planning with effective execution as it works toward building a globally competitive development ecosystem.

The gains reflect a governance approach focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and improving quality of life, demonstrating how national strategies are being translated into concrete results that strengthen the UAE’s global standing.

In housing and urban development, momentum remained strong. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved 3,567 housing support decisions in 2025, amounting to Dh2.546 billion. These initiatives helped raise citizen homeownership to 91 percent, placing the UAE among the countries with the highest homeownership rates worldwide.

On the international stage, the UAE also achieved a milestone by securing, for the first time, the presidency of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), while retaining its seat on the programme’s Executive Council.