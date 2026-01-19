Latest NewsNews

Senators order ex-DPWH official to uncover face at flood probe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Senators on Monday rebuked a former Department of Public Works and Highways official for appearing with his face covered while testifying at a Senate inquiry into alleged flood control irregularities.

Former DPWH MIMAROPA regional director Gerald Pacanan appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee wearing a hooded jacket and a face mask, prompting lawmakers to question his move.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson asked Pacanan why he was concealing his face despite not being a protected witness.

Pacanan said the request was made for his personal safety, citing a pending case before the Sandiganbayan. However, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan rejected the explanation, saying there was no valid reason to allow the practice and warning it could set a bad precedent for future hearings.

The committee denied Pacanan’s request and directed him to remove the mask and reveal his face.

Pacanan is among several DPWH officials charged by the Office of the Ombudsman with corruption and malversation, along with former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, over an alleged anomalous P289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 15

Al Ain court orders couple to settle unpaid balance in car engine modification dispute

4 hours ago
UAE Flag istock

UAE posts major gains in housing, infrastructure, and development sectors in 2025

4 hours ago
IMG 7787

House speaker says impeachment bid vs Marcos baseless

5 hours ago
IMG 7784

Lacson blasts ‘hijackers’ of flood probe, urges focus on evidence

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button