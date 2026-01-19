Senators order ex-DPWH official to uncover face at flood probe

Senators on Monday rebuked a former Department of Public Works and Highways official for appearing with his face covered while testifying at a Senate inquiry into alleged flood control irregularities.

Former DPWH MIMAROPA regional director Gerald Pacanan appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee wearing a hooded jacket and a face mask, prompting lawmakers to question his move.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson asked Pacanan why he was concealing his face despite not being a protected witness.

Pacanan said the request was made for his personal safety, citing a pending case before the Sandiganbayan. However, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan rejected the explanation, saying there was no valid reason to allow the practice and warning it could set a bad precedent for future hearings.

The committee denied Pacanan’s request and directed him to remove the mask and reveal his face.

Pacanan is among several DPWH officials charged by the Office of the Ombudsman with corruption and malversation, along with former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, over an alleged anomalous P289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.