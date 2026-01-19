Sandiganbayan issues arrest, travel orders vs Revilla, DPWH officials

The Sandiganbayan on Monday ordered the arrest of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and six officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ Bulacan First District Engineering Office over an alleged ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

The anti-graft court also issued hold departure orders against the accused in connection with malversation and graft charges stemming from the controversial project.

Court records showed the cases were raffled earlier in the day, with the Fourth Division, chaired by Associate Justice Michael Musngi, taking cognizance of the graft case, while the Third Division, headed by Associate Justice Karl Miranda, was assigned to handle the malversation charge.

According to the Office of the Ombudsman, the respondents allegedly conspired to release P76 million for a P92.8-million flood control project in Barangay Bonsuran that was declared completed despite not being implemented, based on inspections and witness accounts.

The Ombudsman said the accused falsified accomplishment reports, prepared fraudulent billing documents, and endorsed disbursement vouchers to facilitate the release of funds.

Revilla’s co-accused include Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez, engineers Jaypee Mendoza, Arjay Domasig and Emelita Juat, as well as Juanito Mendoza and Christina Pineda.

The cases arose from a complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation–Bulacan South District Office following its probe into the project. Revilla was implicated after a former DPWH official alleged he received kickbacks in exchange for facilitating flood control projects.