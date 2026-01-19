House speaker says impeachment bid vs Marcos baseless

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Monday dismissed as baseless the impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying the chief executive acted within the bounds of the law and fulfilled his constitutional mandate.

Dy issued the statement after lawyer Andre de Jesus filed an impeachment complaint accusing Marcos of allowing the International Criminal Court to “kidnap” former President Rodrigo Duterte and raising allegations of illegal drug use.

The Speaker said there was no factual or legal basis to support the complaint, stressing that the President merely carried out his duties in accordance with existing laws.

Dy acknowledged that impeachment complaints must be taken seriously under the Constitution but warned against using the process for political maneuvering or sowing division.

Instead, he said the House of Representatives would prioritize legislation aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos once sessions resume.

De Jesus’ complaint, the first impeachment bid against Marcos since he assumed office in 2022, was endorsed by Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay and formally received by House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.