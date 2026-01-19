Former DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan returns to PH, BI confirms

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan has returned to the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement, the BI said Bonoan arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday morning aboard a China Airlines flight from Taipei. He was not accompanied by any travel companion.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the agency immediately relayed the information to Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, in line with established procedures.

Bonoan is under a Lookout Bulletin Order (LBO) issued following a directive from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to monitor his travel amid an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects. An LBO, however, does not restrict an individual from leaving the country.

The BI earlier reported that Bonoan left for the United States in November 2025. The DOJ said he traveled to accompany his wife for a medical procedure and was unable to return on December 17, 2025, due to her health condition.

Earlier, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Bonoan and other former DPWH officials over a P95-million flood control project in Bocaue, Bulacan.