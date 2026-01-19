Al Ain court orders couple to settle unpaid balance in car engine modification dispute

A court in Al Ain has ordered a woman and her husband to pay Dh32,506 to a car repair workshop, ruling that the amount represents the remaining balance for engine modification works carried out on a vehicle registered under the woman’s name.

In its decision, the court said the documents submitted by the claimant failed to provide technical proof that the agreed work had not been completed.

The dispute stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the woman against the workshop, in which she demanded Dh46,100 in payments she had made, legal interest, and the return of the car engine and its components, or compensation amounting to Dh125,960. According to Emarat Al Youm, she also sought Dh100,000 in material and moral damages.

The claimant said she had entrusted her vehicle to the workshop for engine modification and mechanical repairs. Payments totalling Dh46,100 were transferred by a representative on her behalf after being informed that the required parts had arrived from the manufacturer.

She claimed that due to limited space at the workshop, she requested the removal of the vehicle’s body while leaving the engine and its accessories at the premises. She alleged, however, that the workshop failed to complete the work, kept the funds, and refused to return the engine and its parts.

The workshop owner and his son denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim, arguing that the woman was not a party to the original agreement. They sought Dh32,506 as the outstanding balance, along with Dh10,000 in compensation for non-payment.

In ruling on the case, the court relied on the findings of a court-appointed engineering expert, who said the dispute hinged on whether the agreed engine modifications had been carried out. The expert noted that the defendants presented invoices for imported spare parts and machining services, while the claimant failed to submit technical evidence proving that the work was not performed.