UAE forecasts partly cloudy skies, warmer temperatures Monday

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions across parts of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, with isolated rainfall possible in coastal and northern regions and a gradual rise in daytime temperatures.

In its latest bulletin, the NCM stated that light to moderate winds will prevail, occasionally strengthening, with southeasterly to northeasterly directions at 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 40 km/h in some areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to range from slight to moderate at times. High tides are forecast at 12:55 and 03:16, with low tides at 20:26 and 07:28.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will remain slight overall. High tides are anticipated at 09:32 and 23:05, while low tides will occur at 16:16 and 05:06.

The forecast aligns with a broader pattern of unsettled winter weather that has affected the UAE in recent days, including intermittent chances of rain, shifting winds and variable cloud cover, particularly along coastal and northern areas. Conditions are expected to show gradual improvement through the early week, though motorists and mariners should remain alert to changing wind and visibility factors.

The NCM advises residents to monitor official updates for any adjustments, especially in areas prone to brief showers or stronger gusts. No major weather warnings were issued in the statement.