Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy deported to Russia after harassing Filipinos in BGC

The Bureau of Immigration deported Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 33, to Russia on Jan. 17 after he was declared an undesirable alien for harassing locals in Bonifacio Global City.

Zdorovetskiy was arrested by BI intelligence operatives in April 2025 following widespread outrage over his social media videos that showed him harassing a security guard, verbally abusing a Filipina wearing a face mask, stealing a heavy-duty electric fan, and hijacking a tricycle before crashing it into a parked jeepney.

The BI Board of Commissioners ordered his deportation on Dec. 17, 2025. During inquest proceedings, Zdorovetskiy admitted to the acts of harassment. He was detained at the BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig, after his initial bail request was denied.

The deportation order stated that Zdorovetskiy “harassed and humiliated several Filipinos,” disrupted public peace and safety, and committed acts “contrary to morals, good customs or public policy,” rendering him an undesirable foreign national.

He departed on an IrAero flight bound for Irkutsk, Russia. His name has been added to the BI’s blacklist.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized that while the Philippines welcomes visitors from all nations, “respect for our laws is non-negotiable.” He added that individuals who engage in harassment or disruptive behavior “undermine public order and will be swiftly sanctioned.”

