Latest NewsNews

DMW chief visits OFW’s 7-Year-Old son in Abu Dhabi ICU

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac visited 7-year-old Andrey, the son of an overseas Filipino worker battling brain cancer, in an intensive care unit here on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Cacdac offered prayers and words of encouragement to the family during the bedside visit.

He assured Andrey’s parents of the Philippine government’s full support, confirming that the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will cover the entire cost of an air ambulance to transfer the child to a medical treatment facility in Taiwan.

Additional assistance, including accommodation and other essential services, will also be provided.

The visit aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver prompt and compassionate support to overseas Filipino workers and their families, particularly in medical and humanitarian crises.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

584873695 1143446054622525 1691289431630953653 n

House urges swift passage of bill easing PhilHealth payments for OFWs

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 14

FDA receives 18 reports of health concerns linked to recalled infant formula

15 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

Former DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan returns to PH, BI confirms

25 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10

Abu Dhabi court orders two former employees to pay Dh50,000 for leaking confidential info

7 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button