DMW chief visits OFW’s 7-Year-Old son in Abu Dhabi ICU

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac visited 7-year-old Andrey, the son of an overseas Filipino worker battling brain cancer, in an intensive care unit here on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Cacdac offered prayers and words of encouragement to the family during the bedside visit.

He assured Andrey’s parents of the Philippine government’s full support, confirming that the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will cover the entire cost of an air ambulance to transfer the child to a medical treatment facility in Taiwan.

Additional assistance, including accommodation and other essential services, will also be provided.

The visit aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver prompt and compassionate support to overseas Filipino workers and their families, particularly in medical and humanitarian crises.