Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi court orders two former employees to pay Dh50,000 for leaking confidential info

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court has ruled that two former colleagues must jointly pay Dh50,000 in compensation to their ex-employer after determining they breached trust by leaking sensitive proprietary data to a competing company.

Court records cited by Al Khaleej newspaper indicate the case stemmed from internal suspicions rather than an immediate lawsuit. The company detected that confidential business details, intended to remain internal, had appeared with a rival in the same industry.

An internal probe initially identified one employee, who admitted to transmitting the information to the competitor. The individual’s employment was terminated following the discovery.

Further investigation revealed a second employee had assisted by providing additional internal data, which was also forwarded externally. Both men reportedly acknowledged their involvement when questioned.

The employer filed a civil suit seeking Dh150,000 in damages, claiming the leaks resulted in financial losses, diminished competitive edge and missed business opportunities.

Criminal charges were additionally pursued against the first employee for unlawfully disclosing job-related confidential information, and against the second for aiding by supplying and transmitting the data.

The court’s decision underscores the legal protections afforded to proprietary information in the UAE workplace, where breaches of confidentiality can lead to both civil compensation and potential criminal penalties.

The ruling aligns with broader judicial trends in Abu Dhabi emphasizing accountability for insider disclosures that harm employers. No further details on the nature of the leaked information or the companies involved were disclosed in available records.

The case highlights ongoing concerns over data security and employee fidelity in competitive sectors, with companies increasingly relying on non-disclosure agreements and internal safeguards to mitigate such risks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

584873695 1143446054622525 1691289431630953653 n

House urges swift passage of bill easing PhilHealth payments for OFWs

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 14

FDA receives 18 reports of health concerns linked to recalled infant formula

15 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

Former DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan returns to PH, BI confirms

26 mins ago
iStock 1292876019

UAE forecasts partly cloudy skies, warmer temperatures Monday

7 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button