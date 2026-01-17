Latest NewsNews

UAE Enters Al Shabt, the coldest phase of the winter season

Staff Report

The UAE has officially entered Al Shabt, a winter period traditionally known as the coldest time of the year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Al Shabt runs from January 15 until February 10, lasting 26 days, and comes immediately after Al Murabba’aniya, the early winter phase.

Al Jarwan explained that Al Shabt is characterised by a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially during its first half, when minimum temperatures often reach their lowest levels of the year. Strong northerly winter winds play a key role in intensifying the cold, particularly in open areas.

Speaking to Emarat Al Youm, he noted that Al Shabt’s cold differs from that of Murabba’aniya. While Murabba’aniya’s chill is described as “grounded,” seeping into the soil and lingering in humidity—making indoor spaces feel colder—Al Shabt’s cold is atmospheric. Frequent winds make outdoor conditions feel harsher and, at times, colder than inside homes.

