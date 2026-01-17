UAE Court restricts man’s money transfers after drug-related payments

A UAE court has prohibited a European man from sending money—either directly or through third parties—for a period of two years unless he secures prior approval from the UAE Central Bank.

The decision follows his conviction for transferring funds to a bank account connected to drug dealers.

The court also ordered the man to pay a fine of Dh10,000, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.

Police records revealed that the accused confessed to depositing money twice into the said account in exchange for purchasing illegal drugs, including crystal meth and hashish. Investigators said the transactions were arranged through WhatsApp, where the dealer sent photos of the drugs before the payments were completed.