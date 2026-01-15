Ras Al Khaimah Police warn public against fake online vehicle insurance offers

Ras Al Khaimah Police have alerted residents about a rising number of fraudulent vehicle insurance advertisements circulating online, urging motorists to verify offers carefully before making any payments.

In a public awareness campaign shared on social media, authorities said scammers are increasingly using digital platforms to lure victims with tempting, low-cost insurance deals.

The campaign highlighted key warning signs and precautionary measures to help drivers avoid financial losses and legal issues.

Police specifically warned against offers advertising unrealistically low prices and requests to transfer money to personal bank accounts or mobile numbers, calling these a clear red flag. Legitimate insurance companies conduct transactions only through official corporate channels.

Residents were also reminded to confirm that any insurance provider is properly licensed and accredited by UAE authorities before making payments. Police noted that a simple verification can prevent serious financial consequences.

Scammers often operate through fake or unverified social media accounts. Authorities urged the public to report suspicious profiles or offers immediately, stressing that public cooperation is vital in tackling online fraud.

Motorists were advised to insist on receiving official insurance policy documents immediately after completing any transaction. Delays or refusal to provide documentation should be treated with suspicion, as genuine insurers issue policies without delay.

Police emphasized that while low prices may seem attractive, dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent entities can leave vehicles uninsured and result in substantial financial losses. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.