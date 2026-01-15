DSWD warns public vs. scammers promising faster cash aid through ‘insiders’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday cautioned the public against messages claiming to expedite cash aid requests through supposed backers or insiders.

In a social media post, the agency clarified that transactions or communications related to its programs are never conducted via private messages or personal accounts.

“May nag-PM ba sa’yo na may cash assistance na raw? Kung ang mensahe ay nagsasabing ikaw ay isasama sa listahan ng tatanggap ng tulong o kaya’y may binabanggit na ‘kakilala o backer sa loob.’ NAKO, RED FLAG ‘YAN,” the DSWD said, sharing a screenshot of a scam message that offered to include recipients in the beneficiary list through a relative working in the agency.

The DSWD emphasized that it has no ‘backer system’ and does not allow the use of personal connections to speed up aid distribution.

“Higit sa lahat, ang DSWD ay WALANG ‘backer system’ at HINDI pinahihintulutan ang paggamit ng ‘kakilala o kamag-anak’ para mas mapabilis at makakuha ng tulong,” the agency added.

The department urged Filipinos to remain vigilant, avoid falling for such scams, and rely only on official DSWD channels for accurate information.