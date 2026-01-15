DILG mulls ₱10M reward for arrest of Atong Ang in missing sabungeros case

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is considering offering a ₱10-million reward for information leading to the arrest of businessman Atong Ang, who is facing arrest warrants over the disappearance of several sabungeros.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said authorities are expected to formally announce the reward later this afternoon as part of efforts to pressure Ang to surrender.

“Mamaya may meeting kami at magbibigay na kami ng reward at mag-a-announce kami mamayang hapon para mabigyan ng pressure talaga na i-turn over na siya sa amin. Siguro ₱10 million puwede na iyon,” Remulla told reporters.

Remulla said monitoring indicates that Ang remains in the Philippines, with authorities focusing their search in Luzon.

“Nandito pa siya kasi noong sabi nga ng abogado noong the day before ay kasama niya pa. Pumipirma ng mga papel bago lumabas ’yung mga warrant of arrest a few hours later. So ang tracking namin nandito pa rin siya,” he said.

The DILG chief described Ang as “armed and dangerous,” citing allegations that he ordered the killing of more than a hundred people and noting that Ang is reportedly accompanied by numerous bodyguards.

“We consider him armed and dangerous. Paano ang trato mo sa pumatay ng lagpas isang daan tao, na inutos ang pagpapatay ng lagpas isang daan tao, na ang bodyguard niya ay lagpas dalawampu?” Remulla said, adding that authorities are prepared for all scenarios should Ang resist arrest.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has intensified monitoring at airports and seaports nationwide to prevent Ang’s possible escape.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered closer coordination with immigration authorities as the manhunt continues.

“The most logical option for him is to surrender because the PNP is determined to comply with the arrest warrant issued by the court. If he is indeed innocent as he has been claiming, the more that he should be encouraged to surrender to face the accusations against him,” Nartatez said.

Ang is among 18 individuals facing arrest warrants in connection with the missing sabungeros case. He is charged with 15 counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention and four counts of kidnapping with homicide, according to the PNP. The other 17 accused are already in police custody.

Ang’s lawyer, Gabriel Villareal, earlier asked for time to review the accusations against his client.