Abu Dhabi court orders insurer to pay Dh602,296 over 73 road accident claims

An Abu Dhabi commercial court has ordered an insurance company to pay Dh602,296 to another insurer for outstanding claims arising from 73 road accidents caused by drivers insured by the defendant company.

The court found that the claimant insurer had already settled compensation payments on behalf of its own policyholders affected by accidents involving the defendant’s motorists. However, the defendant failed to reimburse those amounts through the standard recovery process between insurers.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the claimant company repeatedly sought repayment but faced delays and refusals. In its lawsuit, it requested Dh612,796, which included the outstanding claims, consultancy expert fees, legal interest at 5%, and court costs. The company submitted a consultancy report and supporting invoices as evidence.

The defendant argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed, citing provisions of the Civil Procedures Law.

The court clarified that under civil law, anyone causing harm is legally required to compensate for damages, regardless of intent. Insurers are entitled to step into their policyholders’ shoes and recover compensation from the party responsible for the loss.

The court also noted that civil liability does not require a criminal conviction and that judges may determine fault based on sufficient evidence.

After reviewing the documents and expert report, the court concluded that the 73 accidents involved vehicles insured by both companies, with responsibility resting on the defendant’s policyholders. The expert calculated the amount owed at Dh602,296, consistent with standard insurer recovery principles.