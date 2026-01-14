UAE President says CEPA with Philippines paves way for ‘new era’ of cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Philippines marks a new phase in trade and investment cooperation and reinforces the two countries’ longstanding ties.

In a post on X, HH Sheikh Mohamed said he joined Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Abu Dhabi to witness the signing of the agreement, underscoring its significance in strengthening bilateral relations.

“This agreement further cements our two countries’ close and longstanding ties, and paves the way for a new era of trade and investment cooperation between us,” the UAE President said.

The agreement was signed on Jan. 13 during Marcos’ official visit to the UAE and is expected to expand bilateral trade by easing market access for Philippine exports through reduced or zero tariffs.E.

The CEPA is viewed as a key milestone in UAE-Philippines economic relations, aimed at boosting trade, attracting investments, and opening new business opportunities for both sides.