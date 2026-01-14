Latest NewsNewsPH NewsUAE News

UAE President says CEPA with Philippines paves way for ‘new era’ of cooperation

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin51 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @MohamedBinZayed/X

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Philippines marks a new phase in trade and investment cooperation and reinforces the two countries’ longstanding ties.

In a post on X, HH Sheikh Mohamed said he joined Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Abu Dhabi to witness the signing of the agreement, underscoring its significance in strengthening bilateral relations.

“This agreement further cements our two countries’ close and longstanding ties, and paves the way for a new era of trade and investment cooperation between us,” the UAE President said.

The agreement was signed on Jan. 13 during Marcos’ official visit to the UAE and is expected to expand bilateral trade by easing market access for Philippine exports through reduced or zero tariffs.E.

The CEPA is viewed as a key milestone in UAE-Philippines economic relations, aimed at boosting trade, attracting investments, and opening new business opportunities for both sides.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

