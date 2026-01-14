Senate panel to probe alleged Romualdez–Discaya property deal, Lacson Says

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will investigate allegations linking former House Speaker Martin Romualdez to contractors Curlee Discaya and Sarah Discaya, who were reportedly used as “fronts” in the purchase of a high-end property in Makati City.

Lacson, who chairs the committee, said he is seeking a meeting with the previous owner of the property to determine whether there is a direct link between Romualdez and the Discayas. He said the probe aims to clarify persistent reports that the former Speaker entrusted the acquisition of the house and lot to contractors allegedly connected to large government infrastructure contracts.

According to Lacson, establishing such a connection could raise questions about the depth of transactions between the parties, particularly given the scale of contracts reportedly awarded to the contractors from 2016 to 2025.

He said that if the alleged link is verified, it may suggest more extensive dealings between Romualdez and the Discayas beyond what has been publicly disclosed.

Lacson also stressed that the Senate would observe inter-parliamentary courtesy, noting that Romualdez is an incumbent member of the House of Representatives. Under the practice, House members may be invited to Senate hearings through the House Speaker but cannot be compelled to attend.

Romualdez has repeatedly denied allegations that he was involved in securing commissions from flood control projects, claims earlier raised by the Discayas during previous Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings.

Last November, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and the Department of Public Works and Highways recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of plunder, graft, and bribery charges against Romualdez and former Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co.