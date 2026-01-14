Latest NewsNews

Ras Al Khaimah police warn of surge in online vehicle insurance scams

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned residents about a rise in fraudulent vehicle insurance offers circulating online, urging motorists to carefully verify policies before making any payments.

In a public advisory shared on social media, police said scammers are increasingly using digital platforms to promote low-cost insurance deals designed to lure unsuspecting victims. Authorities cautioned that offers priced far below market rates are a common tactic used in online fraud.

Police advised motorists to avoid transactions that require payments to personal bank accounts or mobile numbers, stressing that legitimate insurance companies process payments only through official corporate channels.

Residents were also urged to confirm that insurance providers are licensed and accredited by UAE authorities before committing to any purchase. Police said verifying credentials can help prevent financial losses and legal complications.

Scammers often operate through fake or unverified social media accounts, authorities added, encouraging the public to report suspicious profiles and offers immediately. Public cooperation, police said, is essential in curbing online fraud.

Motorists were further reminded to demand official insurance policy documents immediately after payment, noting that delays or refusal to issue documentation should be treated as warning signs.

Police emphasized that dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent insurers could leave vehicles uninsured and expose motorists to significant financial risk. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

UAE top court upholds bank claim in Dh2.3 million cheque case

25 seconds ago
615765118 1475839453898504 8397230035025140082 n

Senate panel to probe alleged Romualdez–Discaya property deal, Lacson Says

6 mins ago
616327798 1438006721027237 5660774014811133097 n 1

Marcos praises OFWs in UAE as ‘source of pride and onor’

17 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 01 13 at 11.57.58

Marcos wraps up UAE visit with trade, defense deals

24 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button