Ras Al Khaimah police warn of surge in online vehicle insurance scams

Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned residents about a rise in fraudulent vehicle insurance offers circulating online, urging motorists to carefully verify policies before making any payments.

In a public advisory shared on social media, police said scammers are increasingly using digital platforms to promote low-cost insurance deals designed to lure unsuspecting victims. Authorities cautioned that offers priced far below market rates are a common tactic used in online fraud.

Police advised motorists to avoid transactions that require payments to personal bank accounts or mobile numbers, stressing that legitimate insurance companies process payments only through official corporate channels.

Residents were also urged to confirm that insurance providers are licensed and accredited by UAE authorities before committing to any purchase. Police said verifying credentials can help prevent financial losses and legal complications.

Scammers often operate through fake or unverified social media accounts, authorities added, encouraging the public to report suspicious profiles and offers immediately. Public cooperation, police said, is essential in curbing online fraud.

Motorists were further reminded to demand official insurance policy documents immediately after payment, noting that delays or refusal to issue documentation should be treated as warning signs.

Police emphasized that dealing with unlicensed or fraudulent insurers could leave vehicles uninsured and expose motorists to significant financial risk. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and follow official guidance to protect themselves from online scams.