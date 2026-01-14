Latest NewsNews

Marcos wraps up UAE visit with trade, defense deals

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. returned Wednesday after a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates, securing key trade and defense agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing Philippine economic and security interests.

During the trip, Marcos joined fellow world leaders at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where discussions focused on building a “future-ready world” and addressing global challenges on sustainability. The President said talks centered on energy, water, finance, food, and environmental concerns that directly affect Filipinos at home and abroad.

Marcos also congratulated UAE leaders for hosting the global forum, noting how countries are responding to increasingly complex international issues.

A highlight of the visit was the signing of two major agreements: the Philippines–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation. The CEPA marks the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country and is expected to widen market access for Philippine goods and services in the Gulf region.

The agreement also expands trade in services such as professional services, health care, construction, and information technology, which Marcos said reflects international recognition of Filipino skills and contributions.

The defense cooperation agreement, meanwhile, aims to support the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines through collaboration in advanced defense technologies, training, intelligence sharing, and cooperation on maritime security, counterterrorism, and peacekeeping.

Marcos said the agreements underscore the strong relationship between the Philippines and the UAE, built on decades of people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that promote growth, peace, and stability.

