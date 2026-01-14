Marcos praises OFWs in UAE as ‘source of pride and onor’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday lauded overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates, calling them a “source of pride and honor” for their contributions to both their host country and the Philippines.

Speaking before about 700 members of the Filipino community at the InterContinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Marcos highlighted the role Filipinos have played in the UAE’s growth since its founding in 1971. He said their professionalism, work ethic, and positive example have earned respect from employers, communities, and leaders around the world.

Marcos noted that the UAE is now home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the Middle East and praised the resilience and dedication of overseas Filipinos not only in the UAE but globally.

The President assured OFWs that the government remains committed to protecting their welfare and advancing programs that respond to their needs. He said the administration envisions a future where Filipinos, whether at home or abroad, have opportunities to succeed.

Marcos also pointed to efforts to expand employment opportunities and strengthen economic ties with the UAE through trade and investment cooperation, which he said would benefit Filipino workers and entrepreneurs by opening access to broader markets and industries.

He encouraged Filipinos to pursue lifelong learning and skills development and urged them to continue supporting one another through the spirit of bayanihan.

During his two-day working visit, Marcos witnessed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE, agreements he said would strengthen trade, security, and bilateral partnership.

Marcos also reiterated that the government is addressing national challenges through careful planning and targeted interventions to promote inclusive growth and long-term prosperity under the Bagong Pilipinas vision.

In closing, he thanked OFWs for their sacrifices and dedication and expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its continued support and hospitality toward the Filipino community.