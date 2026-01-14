Marcos meets DAMAC Digital execs to discuss possible Laguna data center investment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with top executives of DAMAC Digital on Tuesday to discuss the company’s planned investments in the Philippines, including a possible data center project in Laguna.

The meeting took place at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Abu Dhabi and was attended by Marcos, several Cabinet officials, and DAMAC Digital founder and chairman Hussain Sajwani, along with other company executives.

Discussions centered on opportunities in the Philippines’ digital infrastructure sector, with Marcos and Sajwani highlighting the country’s potential as a hub for data centers, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence-driven technologies.

The business meeting formed part of Marcos’ two-day working visit to Abu Dhabi, which also included his participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026 Summit and the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

DAMAC Digital is the data center and digital infrastructure arm of Dubai-based DAMAC Group. Originally launched as EDGNEX Data Centres in 2021, the company was rebranded in June 2025 to reflect its global expansion and ambition to become a major player in the digital infrastructure space.

The company designs, builds, and operates data centers supporting hyperscale wholesale, retail colocation, cloud services, and AI-intensive workloads, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and global connectivity.

DAMAC Digital currently operates in 11 countries, including the UAE, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, parts of Southeast Asia, and Europe. It employs more than 100 professionals and is targeting a global capacity of 4,000 megawatts by 2025, including 55 megawatts in the Middle East.

As part of its expansion in Southeast Asia, the company has committed more than US$3 billion in investments, with a target of reaching 300 megawatts of operational capacity in the region by 2026.