Dubai Civil Defence to add smart chips to firefighter uniforms for faster emergency care

The Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) plans to embed smart chips into firefighter uniforms to help speed up medical treatment during emergencies, the agency’s commander said.

Lieutenant General Rashid Al Matrooshi, Commander in Chief of DCD, explained that the readable chips would allow healthcare workers to scan them with a smartphone and instantly access the firefighter’s medical records, significantly reducing the time needed to treat injuries.

“Firefighters are often on the frontlines, and the injuries they sustain can be severe. When they are unconscious or unresponsive, there can be delays in treatment because prior health conditions are unknown,” Al Matrooshi said.

The chip-enabled uniforms would allow paramedics to access this information and provide accurate care immediately.

Speaking at Intersec, a global security, safety, and fire protection event at the Dubai World Trade Center, Al Matrooshi said DCD would be the first governmental authority to implement such technology once it is fully rolled out.

The program has been in development for over a month, with the chips ready for installation into the new uniforms.

“The programme is ready, the chip is ready, everything is ready, but we are installing it on the new uniform,” Al Matrooshi noted.

He added that the program would be shared globally at no cost.

“We will distribute the programme for free internationally. Our goal is not profit but the protection of lives and property,” he said.