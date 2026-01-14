BI warns public vs online love scams using agency name to extort money

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned the public against online romance scams that falsely use the agency’s name and authority to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

The warning came after the BI received a walk-in inquiry from a woman who sought to verify an email allegedly sent by an immigration official regarding the delivery of a parcel from abroad.

The email claimed that a package, supposedly sent by her foreign boyfriend, had been “intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior” and required the payment of certain fees for its release.

The BI clarified that the message was fraudulent and part of a love scam scheme. It stressed that the agency does not intercept parcels, facilitate deliveries, or collect fees for the release of packages, and that it does not operate under a “Ministry of Interior.”

“These scammers deliberately misuse the name of the Bureau of Immigration and fabricate official-sounding procedures to make their claims appear legitimate,” the BI said. It added that the agency’s mandate is limited to immigration control and border management, and does not include the handling or clearance of parcels.

The BI advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with online acquaintances, particularly those who later claim to have sent packages or demand money for supposed government fees. The public was also urged to verify suspicious emails or messages with the concerned agency and to avoid sending money or personal information.

The reported incident has been referred to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division for further investigation. The BI said it is coordinating with partner agencies to address similar scam activities.