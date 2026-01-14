Around 95% of PH exports to UAE now zero-tariff under CEPA, says PCO chief

Around 95% of Philippine export products to the United Arab Emirates will have zero tariffs under the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Jan. 13, on the sidelines of President Bongbong Marcos’ visit to the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi, Gomez said most of the products benefiting from the tariff reduction are agricultural.

“I think 94-95% of our exports, mostly agricultural products, coming to the UAE, magze-zero tariff na. Yung natitirang maliit na porsiyento, doon na ‘yan dahan-dahan nang ibababa ang taripa. Ganun din, reciprocal din. Yung mga ini-import naman natin from the UAE, ibababa rin natin yung taripa,” Gomez said.

The free trade agreement, signed by the Philippines and the UAE, is designed to reduce tariffs, improve market access for goods and services, increase investment flows, and create new opportunities for Filipino professionals and service providers in the Gulf state.

Gomez noted that the tariff reduction would likely make Filipino goods more affordable for consumers in the UAE.

“Yung binibili natin dito [sa UAE] galing Pilipinas, oo naman. So yung mga agricultural products natin, covered yan, marami. Cosmetics, textile, garments, maraming bababa ang presyo dahil zero na yung tariff,” he added.

Other products expected to benefit include bananas, pineapples, canned tuna, electronics, and machinery.

Beyond goods, the CEPA also covers services, including sectors where many Filipinos work. The agreement guarantees a stable and non-discriminatory environment for Filipino service providers, including those in IT-BPM, tourism, healthcare, education, construction, and professional services.

“Even yung mga kababayan natin sa Pilipinas, lalong lalawak yung oportunidad nilang mag-trabaho dito, kasi kasama yung services doon. Ang example would be professionals, Filipino professionals can come here and set up their practice,” Gomez said.

The PCO chief said that businesses in the UAE have expressed strong interest in investing in the Philippines, particularly in sectors such as data centers and renewable energy.

“Isa sa priority ng Pangulo natin yung data centers, na maging hub tayo ng data centers sa Southeast Asia,” he added.