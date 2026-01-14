Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Around 95% of PH exports to UAE now zero-tariff under CEPA, says PCO chief

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 mins ago

Around 95% of Philippine export products to the United Arab Emirates will have zero tariffs under the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Jan. 13, on the sidelines of President Bongbong Marcos’ visit to the Filipino community in Abu Dhabi, Gomez said most of the products benefiting from the tariff reduction are agricultural.

“I think 94-95% of our exports, mostly agricultural products, coming to the UAE, magze-zero tariff na. Yung natitirang maliit na porsiyento, doon na ‘yan dahan-dahan nang ibababa ang taripa. Ganun din, reciprocal din. Yung mga ini-import naman natin from the UAE, ibababa rin natin yung taripa,” Gomez said.

The free trade agreement, signed by the Philippines and the UAE, is designed to reduce tariffs, improve market access for goods and services, increase investment flows, and create new opportunities for Filipino professionals and service providers in the Gulf state.

Gomez noted that the tariff reduction would likely make Filipino goods more affordable for consumers in the UAE.

“Yung binibili natin dito [sa UAE] galing Pilipinas, oo naman. So yung mga agricultural products natin, covered yan, marami. Cosmetics, textile, garments, maraming bababa ang presyo dahil zero na yung tariff,” he added.

Other products expected to benefit include bananas, pineapples, canned tuna, electronics, and machinery.

Beyond goods, the CEPA also covers services, including sectors where many Filipinos work. The agreement guarantees a stable and non-discriminatory environment for Filipino service providers, including those in IT-BPM, tourism, healthcare, education, construction, and professional services.

“Even yung mga kababayan natin sa Pilipinas, lalong lalawak yung oportunidad nilang mag-trabaho dito, kasi kasama yung services doon. Ang example would be professionals, Filipino professionals can come here and set up their practice,” Gomez said.

The PCO chief said that businesses in the UAE have expressed strong interest in investing in the Philippines, particularly in sectors such as data centers and renewable energy.

“Isa sa priority ng Pangulo natin yung data centers, na maging hub tayo ng data centers sa Southeast Asia,” he added.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin20 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

612089433 1292762499546929 4229897884494990667 n

Philippine Business Council kicks off 2026 with professional networking event in Dubai

2 hours ago
600486303 1312398714265025 436726707007397619 n

Arrest warrant issue vs Atong Ang, others over missing sabungeros

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeal vs enforcement of Dh2.3M bank cheque

3 hours ago
House fire

Dubai Civil Defence to add smart chips to firefighter uniforms for faster emergency care

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button