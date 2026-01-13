PH named one of MICHELIN Guide’s most exciting food destinations for 2026

The Philippines has been named one of the MICHELIN Guide’s Most Exciting Food Destinations for 2026, placing the country among 16 global locations recommended for travelers seeking standout culinary experiences.

The Department of Tourism welcomed the recognition, saying it reinforces the Philippines’ growing reputation on the global gastronomy map, particularly in Manila, nearby areas, and Cebu. The MICHELIN Guide described 2026 as an ideal time to explore the country’s food scene, citing both traditional and contemporary Filipino cooking.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the recognition highlights food as a key expression of national identity and supports the government’s push for sustainable tourism. She noted that the country’s young chefs are gaining attention for blending time-honored techniques with modern approaches, creating cuisine that deserves wider international recognition.

Anonymous MICHELIN inspectors recommended iconic Filipino dishes such as sisig, sinigang, inasal, and adobo, praising their balance of sweet, salty, and acidic flavors shaped by regional ingredients and cooking methods like grilling and marinating. The guide also cited the Philippines’ year-round access to fresh produce as a major strength.

The recognition follows several major milestones, including the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in the Philippines in October, the hosting of Terra Madre Asia and the Pacific, and the country’s upcoming role as host of the UN Tourism World Gastronomy Forum in 2026.