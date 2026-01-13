Latest NewsNews

PH named one of MICHELIN Guide’s most exciting food destinations for 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

The Philippines has been named one of the MICHELIN Guide’s Most Exciting Food Destinations for 2026, placing the country among 16 global locations recommended for travelers seeking standout culinary experiences.

The Department of Tourism welcomed the recognition, saying it reinforces the Philippines’ growing reputation on the global gastronomy map, particularly in Manila, nearby areas, and Cebu. The MICHELIN Guide described 2026 as an ideal time to explore the country’s food scene, citing both traditional and contemporary Filipino cooking.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the recognition highlights food as a key expression of national identity and supports the government’s push for sustainable tourism. She noted that the country’s young chefs are gaining attention for blending time-honored techniques with modern approaches, creating cuisine that deserves wider international recognition.

Anonymous MICHELIN inspectors recommended iconic Filipino dishes such as sisig, sinigang, inasal, and adobo, praising their balance of sweet, salty, and acidic flavors shaped by regional ingredients and cooking methods like grilling and marinating. The guide also cited the Philippines’ year-round access to fresh produce as a major strength.

The recognition follows several major milestones, including the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in the Philippines in October, the hosting of Terra Madre Asia and the Pacific, and the country’s upcoming role as host of the UN Tourism World Gastronomy Forum in 2026.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2026 01 06 18 59 16 604

Castro hits Magalong over hospital guarantee letters dispute

35 seconds ago
IMG 3724 1 1 1

Gov’t weighs repatriation options to bring back Zaldy Co

13 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 01 13 at 11.57.59

Marcos, UAE President hold talks to deepen trade, defense, and OFW cooperation

35 mins ago
P IMG 6761

Philippines, UAE sign landmark free trade agreement

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button