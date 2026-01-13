Palace press officer reports alleged online threat to NBI

Presidential Communications Office press officer Claire Castro on Tuesday went to the National Bureau of Investigation to report a Facebook post she said could be interpreted as a threat against her, stressing the need to formally document the incident and allow authorities to assess its implications.

Castro said the content was posted by a Facebook page bearing the names of former PCO secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Ahmed Paglinawan, a page that has been circulating anti-administration material. She clarified that authorities have not established any direct link between the individuals named and the page’s content.

The Palace official said she has not yet decided whether to pursue legal action and will defer to investigators to determine whether the post crossed legal boundaries. Castro said her move to report the matter was meant to ensure transparency and proper evaluation under the law.