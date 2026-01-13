Marcos, UAE President hold talks to deepen trade, defense, and OFW cooperation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a working visit to Abu Dhabi, as both leaders agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, defense, sustainability, and migrant worker welfare.

The meeting came on the heels of the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Philippines’ first free trade deal with a Middle Eastern country. Marcos said the agreement would expand Philippine market access in the Gulf region, boost investments, and create more opportunities for Filipino businesses and professionals, particularly in services, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The two leaders also discussed the newly signed memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, which Marcos said would serve as a platform for collaboration on advanced defense technologies and security initiatives. Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regional stability and strengthening institutional partnerships.

Marcos highlighted the role of the UAE as home to around 900,000 Filipinos, noting that stronger bilateral ties would directly benefit overseas Filipino workers through better protection, employment opportunities, and government services. He reiterated the Philippine government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and dignity of OFWs.

The discussions also covered climate action and sustainable development, with Marcos joining global leaders at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. He said the Philippines is keen to learn from international best practices and contribute to solutions addressing energy transition, food security, water management, and environmental protection.

The meeting marked the second encounter between Marcos and Sheikh Mohamed since November 2024, reflecting what both sides described as a growing strategic partnership between Manila and Abu Dhabi.