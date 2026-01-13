Gov’t weighs repatriation options to bring back Zaldy Co

The Philippine government is exploring legal options to secure the return of former lawmaker Zaldy Co, including extradition or repatriation, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday.

Remulla said authorities believe Co is currently abroad, possibly in Portugal, based on information that remains subject to verification. He noted reports indicating Co may hold a Portuguese passport obtained years ago through an immigration provision. While no formal extradition request has been filed, Remulla said the President has instructed officials to explore legal pathways, including cooperation through Interpol, even in the absence of an extradition treaty between the Philippines and Portugal.

The Interior Secretary clarified that there is no direct order yet to immediately pursue extradition, emphasizing that the matter is still under discussion and would be initiated through the Department of Foreign Affairs. Extradition or repatriation efforts, he said, depend on diplomatic coordination and the legal framework of the host country.

The move follows recommendations from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure urging the Ombudsman to consider filing graft, malversation, and falsification charges against Co and several public works officials over the alleged anomalous P289.5-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro. The National Bureau of Investigation has also pushed for criminal charges in connection with the case.