Dubai court jails three men, orders Dh900,000 repayment in villa financing scam

A Dubai court has sentenced three Arab men to six months in prison and ordered them to jointly pay Dh900,000 after defrauding a married couple in a fake villa financing scheme involving forged documents and a non-existent company.

Court records showed the defendants posed as representatives of a well-known property developer and offered mortgage assistance through a fabricated financing firm. The victims transferred Dh800,000 as an upfront payment after being shown forged documents, including a commercial licence, a villa sale contract, and an alleged agreement with a government entity.

The scam unraveled when the suspects disappeared after receiving the money. Authorities later arrested the trio, who were convicted of fraud, forgery, and use of forged documents. In addition to prison terms, the court ordered the confiscation of fake paperwork and deportation after sentence completion.

In a related civil case, the court ruled that the defendants must return the Dh800,000 and pay an additional Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, citing financial loss, emotional distress, and disruption to the couple’s financial stability.