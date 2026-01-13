Latest NewsNews

DMW seeks ways to protect OFW remittances amid new US tax

The Department of Migrant Workers said it is developing strategies to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) send money home more efficiently, even as the United States implements a new 1% tax on remittances sent abroad.

Speaking at a Presidential Communications Office briefing on Jan. 12, Migrant Workers Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said the full impact of the remittance tax has yet to be determined. He noted, however, that available data continue to show steady growth in OFW remittances despite external policy changes.

Latest figures from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that remittances from Filipinos overseas reached $3.171 billion in October 2025, up 3% from $3.079 billion in the same period last year. Olalia said the DMW remains focused on ensuring that remittances reach families faster and more efficiently, helping improve household livelihoods and overall quality of life for OFWs and their dependents.

