DMW assures readiness for Filipinos in Iran, reviews overseas shelters

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it remains on heightened alert over the situation of Filipinos in Iran amid ongoing protests and reported communication blackouts, while also reviewing the operations of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) shelters following reports of so-called “ghost shelters.”

At a Palace briefing on Monday, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said that although the Philippines has no recorded deployment of OFWs to Iran, the government is prepared to assist Filipino nationals in the country through a whole-of-government approach coordinated with the Philippine Embassy and other agencies.

“Although wala po tayong initial deployment sa bansa ng Iran, nandiyan po iyong whole-of-government approach,” Olalia said.

Olalia said the DMW had already established communication channels with Filipinos in Iran prior to reports of internet and communication disruptions.

“Before the blackout happened, mayroon na po tayong mga GC, mayroon na po tayong mga contact sa kanila,” he said, referring to group chats and other contact mechanisms.

These channels, he added, allow the government to receive updates on the situation and needs of Filipinos in the area despite the unrest.

“Nakakakontak po sila sa atin at nasasabi po nila kung ano iyong mga pangangailangan nila,” Olalia said.

Iran has been experiencing widespread unrest since late December 2025, with protests initially sparked by a worsening economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, a weakening currency, and rising prices of basic goods.

The demonstrations have since spread nationwide and evolved into broader expressions of political dissent, prompting a heavy security response and intermittent communication blackouts.

Meanwhile, Olalia said the DMW is verifying reports that some OFW shelters abroad, including one in Taiwan, were non-operational despite receiving allocated funds.

He said the department has decided to terminate the operations of at least one shelter after determining that it was no longer being utilized.

“There was this decision of the labor attaché to terminate iyong services ng isang shelter dahil hindi po nagagamit,” Olalia said.

Olalia stressed that the DMW aims to ensure the efficient use of public funds and to redirect resources to shelters that are actively serving OFWs.

“We have to be wise in spending… iyong pondo na hindi nagagamit ay puwede natin gamitin sa ibang shelters,” he said.

He added that the DMW regularly assesses OFW shelters worldwide, particularly those in high-need areas. Most shelters, he noted, are located in the Middle East, where there are larger concentrations of Filipino workers.

“Sa Middle East po usually… we have 19 shelters,” Olalia said.

The DMW said labor attachés are required to submit regular reports and assessments to ensure that OFW shelters remain operational, properly maintained, and responsive to the needs of Filipinos overseas.