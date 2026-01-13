Cigarette butts, candy wrappers among most common litter in Metro Manila — MMDA

Cigarette butts and candy wrappers were among the most common types of litter collected in parts of Metro Manila last year, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Data from the MMDA’s Health, Sanitation, Services Coordination and Assistance Division (HSSCD) showed that five types of waste topped the list of litter collected across Metro Manila in 2025.

These were cigarette butts, candy wrappers, plastic waste, other miscellaneous items such as tissue, bus tickets, receipts, and facemasks, as well as obstructions.

“Ipinapakita ng datos na ang mga simpleng uri ng basura tulad ng cigarette butt, candy wrapper, at plastic waste ang kadalasang itinatapon sa mga kalsada, bangketa, at pampublikong lugar,” the MMDA said in a Facebook post.

The agency reminded the public to comply with local ordinances and practice proper waste disposal, stressing that discipline in public spaces is essential to maintaining cleanliness in Metro Manila.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng disiplina sa lansangan ay malaking tulong upang mapanatili ang kalinisan sa Kalakhang Maynila,” it added.

Cigarette butts, according to the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Health Organization, can take up to 10 years to decompose and often end up polluting oceans and other bodies of water.

Meanwhile, the MMDA previously reported that plastic waste accounted for about 17.36 percent of non-household waste in Metro Manila in 2021.