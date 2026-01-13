Bills filed to bar political dynasties, government contractors from party-list seats

Senator Risa Hontiveros and Akbayan Party-list on Monday separately filed bills in the Senate and the House of Representatives seeking to bar members of political dynasties and government contractors from becoming party-list nominees or representatives.

The proposed measures seek to amend Republic Act No. 7941, or the Party-List System Act.

Under Senate Bill No. 1656, Hontiveros proposed disqualifying individuals from becoming, or serving as substitutes for, party-list nominees or representatives if they are spouses or relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity of an incumbent elective official, including a party-list representative.

The bill also covers spouses or relatives within the same degree of a party-list nominee or a candidate for any elective office in the same election, as well as those who succeed to the office of a party-list representative who is their spouse or relative.

In addition, the measure seeks to prohibit party-list nominees, representatives, and organizations from directly or indirectly engaging in government contracts.

This includes holding contracts or subcontracts to supply goods or services to the government or perform construction and other works, as well as serving as partners, directors, officers, members, or stockholders of entities involved in such contracts. It also bars them from having any beneficial ownership or financial interest in government contracts or subcontracts.

“This bill aims to reclaim the voice of ordinary Filipinos who have been shut out of power because abusive personalities have used the party-list system as a backdoor to power,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“Kung gusto nilang rumaket, huwag nilang gamitin ang party-list system,” she added.

Hontiveros said political dynasties and government contractors have “hijacked” the party-list system, stressing that those who are not genuinely advocating for the interests of ordinary Filipinos “do not belong in this system.”