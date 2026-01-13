Bencic, Eala, and Mboko to headline Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has confirmed its first three stars for the 2026 edition of the WTA 500 event, running from January 31 to February 7 at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.

Defending champion Belinda Bencic returns, aiming for a third title after victories in 2023 and 2025. The 28-year-old Swiss star continues her strong comeback season, showcasing her precision, resilience, and unmatched all-court game.

Joining her is 20-year-old Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala, Asia’s rising talent and the highest-ranked Filipino in WTA history. Since her Abu Dhabi debut in 2024, Eala has steadily climbed the rankings, breaking into the Top 50 this year. She also recently won the Gold Medal in Women’s Singles Tennis at the 2025 SEA Games.

Canadian teen Victoria Mboko also joins the line-up, bringing her aggressive baseline game and rising WTA profile to the international stage.

