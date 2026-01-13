Al Dhafra court orders two men to repay woman in phone scam

A court in Al Dhafra has ordered two men to repay Dh40,909 to a woman after she was defrauded in a phone scam, in which one of the defendants impersonated a government official.

The Al Dhafra Court of First Instance also ordered an additional Dh4,090 in compensation for moral and emotional damages, holding the men civilly liable for the fraud.

Court records showed that one of the men contacted the woman, claiming to represent a government-related agency and referencing a complaint she had filed previously. He persuaded her to install a mobile application and transfer her savings to multiple accounts. The victim only realized she had been defrauded after completing the transactions.

The defendants had already been convicted in a criminal case for unlawfully obtaining money from an illicit source. They received three-month suspended prison sentences and deportation orders. With no appeal filed, the criminal ruling became final.

The court noted that the men had not returned any of the stolen funds and ruled that they must jointly repay the victim to cover her financial losses.