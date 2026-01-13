Abu Dhabi Police warn against mobile phone use while driving

Mobile phone use while driving has been identified as the leading traffic violation contributing to road accidents in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, urging motorists to keep their full attention on the road at all times.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that using a phone behind the wheel reduces a driver’s ability to concentrate and respond to sudden traffic changes, significantly increasing the risk of collisions.

In a road-safety awareness video released as part of the campaign, Major Khalid Obaid Al Dhaheri of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to practice safe driving and avoid distractions unrelated to the road, including mobile phones or other activities.

Drawing from his field experience, Al Dhaheri noted that he has attended multiple accidents resulting in injuries caused by drivers using mobile phones.

He emphasized that distracted driving remains one of the most common causes of traffic accidents and stressed the importance of complying with traffic laws to ensure safe journeys.

The campaign, launched in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, features real-life footage of accidents caused by driver inattention, especially during sudden stops.

Videos show drivers losing focus, swerving abruptly, or colliding with other vehicles after browsing the internet, using social media, making calls, or taking photos while driving.

Police warned that distractions behind the wheel can have serious consequences and urged motorists to avoid using mobile phones for any purpose while driving.

Under UAE traffic regulations, distracted driving carries a fine of Dh800 and four black points. Authorities also reminded drivers to remain alert to pedestrians, road signs, surrounding traffic, and the instructions of traffic officers, cautioning that attempting to perform multiple tasks while driving is inherently dangerous.