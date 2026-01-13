Abu Dhabi court orders repayment after fake government phone scam

A court in Al Dhafra has ordered two men to repay more than Dh40,000 to a woman who lost her savings after being deceived in a phone scam involving a fake government official.

The Al Dhafra Court of First Instance ruled that the defendants must jointly return Dh40,909 and pay an additional Dh4,090 in compensation, holding them civilly liable for the financial and emotional harm caused to the victim.

Court records showed that one of the men contacted the woman by phone, falsely claiming to represent a government-related entity and referring to a previous complaint she had filed. The caller convinced her to install a mobile application and transfer money to several accounts. The woman realized she had been defrauded only after completing the transactions.

The defendants had earlier been convicted in a criminal case for unlawfully obtaining money, receiving suspended three-month jail sentences and deportation orders. With the criminal ruling already final, the court said the men remained obligated to fully compensate the victim for her losses.