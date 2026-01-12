Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE warns of WhatsApp “zero-day” hack via single call

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo10 mins ago

Banking customers in the UAE have been alerted to a “zero-day” security flaw in WhatsApp that allows cybercriminals to compromise smartphones through a single voice call, according to Emirates NBD.

The bank explained in an advisory that the attack exploits an unidentified vulnerability, giving hackers unauthorized access to devices. Unlike typical phishing scams, the breach can be triggered simply by answering a call from an unknown number, requiring little to no interaction from the user.

Officials noted that the timing of the attack is strategic, as the holiday season’s high volume of greetings and travel messages provides cover for malicious activity.

A zero-day vulnerability is a security gap unknown to software developers until it is exploited. In this case, hackers are using WhatsApp’s call feature to gain entry, potentially accessing personal photos, private chats, and sensitive account information, the UAE Cybersecurity Council warned.

Emirates NBD outlined six key steps for customers to protect their data:
1. Update software immediately – Keep WhatsApp and your phone’s operating system (iOS or Android) up to date via official app stores.
2. Enable two-step verification – Add a PIN in WhatsApp settings to prevent unauthorized re-registration on other devices.
3. Exercise caution with unknown calls – Silence calls from unknown numbers using WhatsApp privacy settings.
4. Use official banking channels only – Conduct transactions through verified apps or websites; never share OTPs, PINs, or login details.
5. Verify before clicking links – Avoid URLs with unusual spellings or extensions like “.xyz” or “.kom,” often used in malware-laden greeting scams.
6. Report suspicious activity – Contact the bank at 600 54 0000 or inform authorities if you suspect compromise.

The bank emphasized it will never request personal information, passwords, or authentication codes via messages or calls. “If something seems unusual, it possibly is,” the advisory said, urging residents to stay vigilant and remain “United Against Fraud.”

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo10 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 30

Sharjah court convicts lawyer for breach of trust over misappropriated client funds

16 seconds ago
Social media

UAE urges content creators to promote national values at 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 90

Dingdong Dantes focuses on community work, not politics

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 89

Philippines named among Michelin Guide’s most exciting foodie destinations for 2026

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button