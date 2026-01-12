Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia braces for coldest winter stretch as powerful weather system sets in

Staff Report

Saudi Arabia is expected to experience its coldest and most intense winter spell so far this season, as a deep low-pressure system moves across the region, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

Weather authorities said the system will take effect starting Monday and is forecast to last until January 17, bringing sharply colder temperatures, especially at night and during the early morning hours. Northern regions and the southwestern highlands are likely to feel the most severe chill, with fog and frost expected to form in several areas.

Rainfall is also forecast toward the latter part of the week, affecting parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Makkah, and Madinah. These conditions may come with thicker cloud cover and a further drop in temperatures, increasing the likelihood of difficult weather conditions in affected regions.

Authorities advised residents to stay updated with official forecasts and take precautions, particularly in areas prone to frost, fog, and sudden temperature drops.

